Actress Alondra Delgado caught up with J-14 exclusively before making her debut as new character, Vanessa, during All American season 3. The newcomer spilled all the tea about her first day on the show’s set and the most embarrassing thing that happened to her when the cameras weren’t rolling. Be sure to watch the video above and check out Alondra in All American season 3 on The CW on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

