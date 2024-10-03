If Sabrina Carpenter is gonna wear anything on stage, you bet it’s going to sparkle. The pop star princess is in the midst of her Short n’ Sweet tour, and is being praised for her glitzy performance outfits and glittery makeup looks to match. Keep reading for photos of all of her Short n’ Sweet performance outfits:

Sabrina’s first look at her Short n’ Sweet concerts have been a set of custom Victoria’s Secret lingerie. Hand-bedazzled with thousands of crystals, the corset includes flowers along the cups of her bodysuit — plus a red lipstick kiss just below Sabrina’s left hip, nodding to her album cover.

She’s been switching up her tour outfit colors from pink to blue to yellow at every concert. Fans have even started to compare her vibrant ensembles to packets of sweeteners!

Her overall styling for the tour could be described as a throwback feminine aesthetic, as she wears pinup-inspired looks and babydoll dresses. Oh, and of course her blonde blowout locks with her iconic wispy bangs that have inspired girls everywhere to cut their own.

someone said sabrina’s tour outfits are inspired by sweetener packets that’s so iconic of her pic.twitter.com/JYrCpVVE5h — steph | 5 (@yourlivslike) September 30, 2024

While we know and love the “Espresso” singer for her glittering pop star princess looks, she actually has revealed in the past that she has trouble defining her own fashion aesthetic.

“I’ve always had trouble answering this question, because when you’re a young woman, it can change and fluctuate a lot, and you don’t always want to label it,” she said of her style during an interview with W Magazine in 2024. “Some days I feel confident in short skirts and tall boots, and other days, I feel more confident in baggy jeans and baggy t-shirts.”

The Disney Channel alum also revealed that while her everyday looks might differ from her on stage outfits, she still feels like the glitz and glam are very real to who she is.

“I don’t wear what I wear on stage to the grocery store, but I definitely feel comfortable enough in it that I wouldn’t feel weird wearing it to dinner with my friends and family,” she revealed. “It never feels like I’m putting on this persona and becoming someone else. It still feels like another facet of me.”

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover all of Sabrina’s stage outfits from the Short n’ Sweet tour:

