Can you imagine telling your 13-year-old self that Wattpad is currently taking over Hollywood? No, seriously — the social media service where writers and readers can share stories, has had its fair share of movies and TV shows. Keep reading for a complete list.

First, we must begin with After, naturally. The film franchise — based on a series of books by Anna Todd — premiered in April 2019 with Hero Fiennes Tiffin starring as Hardin, a fictionalized version of Harry Styles. Initially, the stories were published on Wattpad as a fan fiction about the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, but they have since been turned into a widely loved book series in which Harry’s name was changed. Josephine Langford also starred in the films as Hardin’s love interest, Tessa Young.

“I completely understand and appreciate the fact that the inspiration was drawn from him in the book, but it’s developed so much from then,” Hero told W Magazine when talking about the Harry comparison in April 2019. “So while I don’t know much, if anything, about Harry Styles or One Direction, I know for a fact they’re not similar to the book or the film at all. I think the only similarity is that we’re both tall, skinny white guys with dark hair. Obviously, some of the inspiration came from Anna [Todd], but it was already such a wholesome character who was so unrelated to that when I first picked up the script, so I didn’t feel the need to take any more inspiration from anything like Harry Styles or One Direction.”

“I think the readers of the book, the essence is there, the heart is there, the family, the love. You’ll feel like you’re in the same world,” Noah told J-14 exclusively. “There are some changes here and there, but I think ultimately it’ll be a nice transition for anybody that enjoyed the book or Wattpad version or any other iteration.”

Scroll through our gallery for all of the movies and TV shows that were originally Wattpad stories!

