Since the release of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, fans of Amanda Bynes have eagerly speculated about the former Nickelodeon star’s potential return to acting. Recent reports suggest that Amanda is considering several projects, including a comeback to the big screen and penning a tell-all book.

It seems the All That alum has big plans for her career! “She seems to be taking back control of her life,” a source told RadarOnline in June 2024.

“Amanda even says she’s considering writing a tell-all, just like Britney Spears,” the insider added. “She has been inspired by Britney and how she’s also gone through hell with her own conservatorship and come out the other side.”

In 2013, the then 27-year-old was placed into a conservatorship following years of run ins with the law. Her mother was granted a temporary hold over her after she allegedly set a neighbor’s driveway on fire that year.

After 9 years, it was announced that Amanda had filed a petition to end her conservatorship in 2022. “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” her lawyer told People at the time.

A judge granted her request, deeming the conservatorship “no longer required” in March 2022.

The former child star has been through a lot since her time in the spotlight. From seeking emancipation when she was a teenager to being arrested multiple times over the years, it seems Amanda is looking to turn things around.

Aside from potentially writing a book, Amanda reportedly has aspirations to get back to TV.

“Acting isn’t out of the question either,” the RadarOnline insider claimed. “She’s more than ready to get back to work. That’s where she’s focusing all her energy.:

The last time the actress was featured in a film or series was back in 2010 for the hit movie, Easy A.

For now, Amanda is currently working on trying to get her manicurist license. “Since I haven’t passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again,” she told fans on Instagram in April 2024.

