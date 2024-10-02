Amanda Seyfried is ready for Mamma Mia 3 — and she wants Sabrina Carpenter to star in it!

While speaking to ABCNews, the Mamma Mia actress spoke about her wish for a third movie to the iconic musical movie franchise: “Mamma Mia 3, let’s go baby,” she declared in the interview posted on Tuesday, Oct. 1. “Everybody says it’s gonna happen, but I mean, I haven’t seen a script.”

Then, the interviewer asked if Amanda had seen Sabrina perform a cover of “Mamma Mia” during her first show on the Short n’ Sweet world tour on Sept. 23. He followed up by asking if the “Espresso” singer could portray Sophie’s daughter in a third movie.

“If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. I’m a big fan,” the actress behind Sophie declared.

Please, please, please, let this happen — or should we say: Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

ICYMI, Mamma Mia! and it’s sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again include huge Hollywood names, such as Amanda, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Cher, Lily James, Christine Baranski, among so many others.

And if the cast’s enthusiasm alone could power a sequel, we’d already be dancing along to Mamma Mia 3!

In a previous interview with Radio Times, Amanda gave a resounding “Beyond yes” when asked about reprising her role. Christine, who played Tanya, echoed her sentiments, saying, “We’re ready for the next sequel because it’s just so much fun to do.”

The last time we heard an update on the possible trequel was in August 2024, when Christine told The Hollywood Reporter that franchise producer Judy Craymer has a whole storyline ready to go.

“I was in London with Judy Craymer at our favorite watering hole,” Christine spilled. “She is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!”

Christine assured fans that this isn’t just a “wishful thinking” scenario. She confidently stated, “Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together.” The star even cheekily mentioned her hope that the gang would be “all on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast.”

