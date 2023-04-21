Talk about star-studded! Disney+ series American Born Chinese is set to premiere on May 24, 2023, and nearly the entire cast of the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once is in it! Keep reading for everything we know.

What Is ‘American Born Chinese’ About?

The show is based off the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, which was originally released in 2006. American Born Chinese follows “the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god,” according to a press release. “This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.”

The series features an all-star international cast, including Academy Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu, Ben Wang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Daniel Wu and former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu.

“The transition from the book that I did in 2006 to this television show that’ll be coming out [in 2023] … There are lots of different pieces,” author Gene Luen Yang, who will also served as a coexecutive producer on the show, told Looper. “First is a different medium. The medium of television is different from the medium of a graphic novel. Second, we had to update the story itself. In the original graphic novel, I pulled from my own experiences growing up in the ’80s and ’90s.”

He explained that one of the first decisions made early on was that it going to be set in a contemporary world, as the “conversation about Asian Americans has changed from the ’80s and ’90s until today, so our show has to reflect that.”

American Born Chinese coexecutive producer, Kelvin Yu, explained that the show and book is an “important, unique moment” in Asian American graphic novels as well as “literature at large.”

The producer added that the TV show is “an opportunity to do that again” but “in a different medium now,” explaining that when he and Gene first started developing the script together, there was “no such thing as Disney+” and the show was in development for “three or four years.”

“As culture moves, as media moves, sometimes they’re ready. I feel like audiences are ready, the streaming world is ready, and this is another chance to hopefully move the whole thing forward,” he said about American Born Chinese.

“You have stars like Michelle [Yeoh], [and] you have young talents like Ben, so it all came together in such a special way. It’s the kind of thing that regardless of how it’s received, we’re all going to hold it dearly in our memories. But I do think it’s all on screen. This is a real opportunity for us to put something out there that we’re ready for, and I think the world will be ready for.”

