On Tuesday, May 26, FX confirmed that the tenth season of American Horror Story would be delayed until 2021 due to the current coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean creator Ryan Murphy can’t tease fans with what they’re expected to see. That’s right, the famed executive producer recently took to Instagram and seemingly confirmed some fan theories that suggest Season 10 would be beach-themed.

“American Horror Story. Clue,” Ryan captioned a photo of a peaceful, beach landscape.

As fans know, previous trailers for the upcoming season teased an ocean theme, but the recent social media post was as close to a confirmation as viewers have gotten thus far. Especially after Ryan explained to TheWrap that the theme might have to be changed due to the delay in filming.

“Well, I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” he teased earlier this month. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Aside from AHS Season 10, Ryan also has another show officially in the works. American Horror Stories, an American Horror Story spinoff show, has officially been picked up by FX, according to Variety. For those who missed it, Ryan announced the show in an Instagram post on May 11.

“American Horror Story cast zoom call,” the boss man captioned a screenshot of himself and the show’s stars video chatting. “Where we reminisced about the good times… The spin off we’re doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)… When we will start filming the next season of the mothership… And other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

According to his post, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and the rest of all your favorite American Horror Story cast members might all have a place in the spinoff series, and we can’t wait! But what’s it going to be about? Well, Deadline reported that sources have said American Horror Stories will be “a companion anthology series.” Basically, each episode would be its own hour-long ghost story. Sounds like something we won’t want to miss!

