To celebrate the release of America’s Got Talent star Sophie Pecora‘s brand new single “No Service” on Friday, September 25, the 16-year-old songstress gave J-14 an exclusive look into her bedroom. Once fans see where Sophie spends most of her time, they’ll understand exactly how she’s able to create such amazing music! Her EP Raise The Bar drops on November 20, and if you haven’t seen the music video for her first single “7th Grade” yet, be sure to check it out. Watch the video above for a tour of Sophie’s room.

