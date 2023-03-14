Is Ansel Elgort on or off the market? Following his 2022 split with Violetta Komyshan, his long-term girlfriend of nearly 10 years, the Fault In Our Stars actor is making headlines for his dating life.

Is Ansel Elgort Single?

While Ansel has yet to announce he is dating anyone publicly, he was spotted kissing a mysterious woman during a trip to Italy in August 2022, just months before Violetta confirmed their split. It’s unclear if the actor is dating anyone as of now.

When Did Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan Break Up?

Violetta confirmed their split in November 2022 by telling E! News that she’s loving the “single” life during an interview.

“I think it’s fun,” she told the outlet of being single. As far as her advice to other single ladies, the ballerina shared, “Focus on your work and your passions. I’m 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that — on yourself.”

The couple first started dating while attending the famous Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. Following their high school graduation in 2012, the pair stayed together as they kicked off their careers in the arts. Ansel became an actor, while Violetta made a name for herself as a professional dancer.

Before they started dating, Violetta noted that Ansel “had his eye on me.”

“I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh, my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.’ Then he walked up to us and said, ‘What’s good?’ and [Violetta mimes a fist bump]. I thought he liked her!” she recalled. “He waited for me [after school] the next day and told our friend to introduce us and I was like, ‘OK, he totally liked me yesterday.’ Then, I made her come with us to Starbucks. We exchanged numbers and became friends, and then we started dating when I was at the end of sophomore year.”

Throughout their relationship, Violetta was there for almost all of Ansel’s big Hollywood moments: multiple award shows, the 2017 premiere of Baby Driver and their last red carpet appearance together as a couple, 2021’s West Side Story.

