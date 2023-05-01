Addison Rae and Kourney Kardashian‘s friendship is one of the most unexpected (and iconic) ones in Hollywood. Keep reading to see if the two still remain close, friendship updates and more. Are Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian Still Friends? Most recently, Addison posted a photo of the two in matching black bikinis for Kourtney’s birthday in 2023. “Aries queen. Happy Birthday,” the TikToker wrote as her caption. Looks like their friendship is still going strong! Milo Manheim Shares His ‘Love’ for ‘Thanksgiving’ Costar Addison Rae: ‘She Just Gets Cuter’ How Did Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian Meet? ICYMI, the two besties originally met through YouTube star David Dobrik because of Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason, in early 2020. “I met Kourtney through a friend — through David — and we has surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” Addison explained in an interview on the Tom Ward Show.. “We got really close and we started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

On top of that, the social media star opened up about their close bond during an interview with Glamour U.K. in February 2021.

“It’s really inspiring to see people that are so happy in their lives and are so put together after everything they’ve been through,” the social media star explained. “That’s why I look up to Kourtney a lot and her entire family – throughout everything you can lean back on your family and friends to really have that emotional and mental support. It really pulls you through at the end. Something that she told me was, ‘Make sure you’re always enjoying what you’re doing because this is the life you’re living. Make sure it’s something that you’re proud of and you’re continuing to do the things you love.’”

Not only are the duo super close, but they also starred in Netflix’s He’s All That together. Addison spoke about her BFF’s appearance in the film during an interview with Access. “She’s an amazing friend of mine, amazing mentor and person,” the internet star explained in August 2021. “We got very fortunate that it ended up working out and I’m very thankful for her.”

Addison also gave some insight on their friendship off-screen. “I think both of us are very honest people and we like a lot of the same things. It started off with both of us just loving to workout. We were doing that together a lot. She’s just a very real person and honest. She’s been so helpful to me in every way. She’s such a good person to lean on.”

