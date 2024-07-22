Ashtin Earle is diving headfirst into her summer with a rumored new love interest: John Summit. That’s right, one of TikTok’s It-Girls has been stirring up romance rumors with the famous DJ. Keep reading for details inside their relationship.

Their chemistry was first evident during a public display of affection at one of John’s recent gigs in early July 2024. Addressing speculations about their relationship on her sister Alix Earle’s podcast, “Hot Mess with Alix Earle,” Ashtin playfully shared that they were simply enjoying each other’s company.

She also said how she wasn’t used to being recorded and didn’t think others would see the PDA-filled video. “This is just a new experience for me to be recorded every time I’m out,” Ashtin said, agreeing with her sister that “it is a little creepy.”

Turning 21 just this past April, Ashtin has been carving out her own niche on TikTok, initially gaining traction through collaborations with Alix. Her content ranges from “get ready with me” snippets to snapshots of her life as a student at Tulane University.

Meanwhile, John has been riding high on the success of his debut album, Comfort in Chaos, a testament to his journey from corporate life as a CPA to the forefront of electronic music. Despite his fame, he admitted in an interview with People Magazine in July 2024 that he’s uncertain whether he’s ready to commit to a serious relationship amidst his meteoric rise.

“The week I left my accounting job, I also found out my girlfriend was cheating on me, so I quit that and I quit the girlfriend in the same week,” he said. “I’ve been single ever since, so then I’m kind of scared of, if I do get a relationship, it’s going to ruin my career, because everything’s going so good. I feel like a lot of people can relate to that maybe, too.”

On July 13, Ashtin jetted off to Las Vegas to join in celebrating John’s debut album release at LIV Beach. During the event, a guest captured a video of Ashtin joyfully dancing and singing at the concert.

After the concert, Ashtin flew back to Montauk where she spent time with John as well as her sister and friends Jake Shane, Kristin Konefal and Sally Carden. The group made several TikTok videos together, including the now famous dance to Charli XCX’s “Apple.”

