Did Bella Ramsey and Maisy Stella just confirm their relationship? The young stars have stirred up dating rumors for weeks (thanks to tons of Instagram flirting via each other’s comments), but now, we think Maisy may have just posted a good ole hardlaunch. Keep reading for everything we know:

In celebration of The Last of Us star’s 21st birthday on September 25, Maisy shared an adorable pic of Bella with their arms wrapped around each other. In the shot, Maisy faces the camera with a huge smile as Bella nuzzles into her neck.

On top of that, the My Old Ass actor wished Bella an official happy birthday in a separate post, sharing a photo of them with a red heart emoji along with the caption: “Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable.”

While it’s unclear exactly when they first began dating, it appears that Bella’s first comment on Maisy’s Instagram was in late January. Bella wrote a simple, “Oh yeaaah” with a wounded heart emoji under a post about My Old Ass’s Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Maisy plays a queer teen in her coming-of-age film My Old Ass, which was released in theatres on September 13. She has previously mentioned that playing a queer character helped connect to her sexuality.

“Labels are tricky,” she said in an interview with The Advocate. “I was never pressured to put a label on myself and I was always what I am. I was always open, and I was always queer.”

Bella, who is nonbinary, has previously spoken publicly about their sexuality, saying they were “not 100 percent straight” in a 2023 British Vogue interview.

“I had a lot of anxiety around pronouns. When The Last of Us first came out, I was like, ‘Everyone just call me ‘she’ because I look like a “she” to you, so it’s fine.’” they said. “But now I’m able to vocalize it more, being called ‘they’ is the most truthful thing for me. That’s who I am the most.”

They added: “You never fully know who you are, it’s ever-evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I’m not 100 percent straight. I’m a little bit wavy, you know? That’s what I like to say.”

Season 2 of Bella’s show The Last of Us is set to premiere in 2025, and will introduce a love interest for their character, Ellie. Bella’s on-screen girlfriend, Dina, will be played by Isabela Merced.

