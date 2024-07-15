On again? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted together at the Copa América soccer final in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, July 14. So, are the former flames reigniting their romance after last year’s short fling? Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Back Together?

It’s unclear whether the two are back together — but they did seem very friendly sitting side by side and chatting at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the Argentina vs. Colombia match … as caught in fan footage shared on X.

Based on the photos, there’s no hand-holding or overtly flirty vibes, making it difficult to determine if Camila and Shawn are aiming for a successful reconciliation. Online reactions are similarly varied: some fans are ecstatic to see “Shawmila” reunited, while others interpret it as old friends reminiscing.

One fan wrote on X, “Would not be mad if they got back together, they were a cute couple!” — while another posted, “she never leaving that man alone and he ain’t leaving her alone period.”

Why Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Break Up?

Their soccer sighting comes a few months after Camila explained why she split from Shawn for the second time.

ICYMI, the “Havana” singer had a two-year relationship with Shawn before they broke up in 2021. However, in April 2023, they reignited reconciliation rumors when they were seen kissing at Coachella.

Things didn’t last long, though, as they reportedly broke it off two months later. At the time, a source told ET, “They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn’t right for either of them. They’re both staying busy and doing their own things.”

Fast forward to March 2024, and the “Senorita” songstress appeared on Alex Cooper‘s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she disclosed that her reunion with Shawn ended almost as swiftly as it started.

“It wasn’t even a decision. I think you kind of are just like, ‘Yeah, this doesn’t really — it’s not a fit. It doesn’t feel right,'” she explained of their second split. “And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t really need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.'”

