Camila Cabello is capturing the internet’s attention once again! The “June Gloom” singer, who recently re-released a new edition of her album C,XOXO, was spotted at the Off-White fashion show, where her interaction sitting front row alongside Zayn Malik quickly gained attention.

For the occasion in New York City, Camila chose a striking all-black outfit that consisted of a black semi-sheer dress, which she complemented with sleek black heels and minimalistic jewelry. Her newly dyed bright blonde hair was in a chic high bun and her makeup was understated yet elegant, featuring a soft pink lip that added a touch of sophistication to her look.

Zayn, on the other hand, was dressed in a stylish leather jacket that boasted a faux crocodile print patent collar from the brand. Underneath the jacket, he wore a black sweater, which he paired with matching black trousers and shoes, creating a cohesive and polished appearance.

Zayn: Was I a beautiful woman?

Camila: What?

Zayn: Was I a beautiful woman?

Camila: 😭😭pic.twitter.com/Rs2M5F3XIk https://t.co/5GEUHrYuu9 — I_just_ship_people (@ijustshippeople) September 8, 2024

A memorable moment was captured when Camila greeted Zayn with a warm, “Long time no see,” following a brief but heartfelt embrace. This interaction sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans on social media.

One fan expressed their excitement, writing, “Zayn and Camila look cute together,” while another mused, “a music collab we would all love to see.”

As the two stars both began their journey on X Factor and transitioned into boy and girl groups, Zayn from One Direction and Camila from Fifth Harmony, fans were super excited to see the pairing. “THANK YOU X FACTOR,” one fan wrote on X.

Over the years, both artists have publicly shown mutual admiration, which has only fueled dating speculation among their followers — however, it appears a romance between the two is nothing more than fans’ wishful thinking.

In addition to Camila and Zayn, the show was attended by a host of other celebrities such as Paris Jackson and DDG, with Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, fashion icon June Ambrose, singer Coco Jones, and actress Issa Rae also making appearances. The event was further graced by Mary J. Blige, Flavor Flav, Kollin Carter, Lena Waithe and many more, making it a star-studded affair.

