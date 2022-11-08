New couple alert? Camila Mendes has sparked major romance rumors with Rudy Mancuso! The Riverdale star has yet to speak publicly about her relationship status. However, eagle-eyed fans have speculated that the Música costars are a couple after she seemingly soft launched their relationship via Instagram in November 2022.

Reps for Camila and Rudy did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Are Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso Dating?

The rumored flames are set to star in the upcoming Prime Video film Música together. While they’ve kept a low profile in terms of their relationship status, both Camila and Rudy have been spotted out together on various occasions since the April 2022 film announcement.

They were photographed in on a summer stroll together in June of that same year while out and about in New York City, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. In September 2022, they arrived at the Venice Film Festival together, according to pictures shared by Just Jared Jr. However, the most telling photo was the one Camila posted on Instagram in November 2022. In the selfie, she and a mystery man — who fans have speculated is Rudy — are all cozied up in their swimsuits. Their faces are blurred since the picture was snapped in a window reflection, but it looks like they might be sharing a smooch.

“Not the soft launch,” one comment read on the post. Others were asking who the guy in the photo was. Some replies tagged Rudy.

Another photo in the same Instagram post showed the mystery man playing with her dog, Truffle.

Who Is Rudy Mancuso?

The New Jersey native is an internet personality known for his long-term relationship with Maia Mitchell. They dated for six years before calling it quits in April 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. A source told the publication that Rudy and Maia’s split happened “a few months” prior to the news going public.

Who Else Has Camila Dated?

While it seems Camila is keeping this romance under wraps, except for a few hints, she has been in a few past public relationships.

In 2018, she dated Victor Houston. Their relationship lasted until August of that same year. Then, Camila moved on with her Riverdale costar Charles Melton. They were together from October 2018 to December 2019. They briefly reconciled in June 2021, but eventually split. During her first breakup from Charles, the actress was dating Grayson Vaughan, which lasted from June 2020 to March 2021.

