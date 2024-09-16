Netflix stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are able to keep things professional when it comes time to film Outer Banks.

“Despite what has happened in our personal lives, we met as strangers, things happened, and it was a great relationship,” Chase told People Magazine in September 2024. “And now, we’re exactly where we started, which was just incredibly talented costars.”

Chase’s recent comments echos his exes sentiments, as the former couple has spoken at length about separating their real-life relationship from work when stepping on set as John B and Sarah Cameron.

“In some aspects” things felt different but “at the end of the day, there’s always been a safe space with the job,” Madelyn explained to People in February 2023.

“We’ve said from day one, our job is always to leave the show and the season better than when we left it last,” she added. “And everybody is still very much a family. Outer Banks has always been a family. And I’m just happy that we are able to remain professional.”

ICYMI, the actors first met when they were cast as the protagonists in Netflix’s Outer Banks. After the show premiered its first season in April 2020, fans were quick to speculate that they were more than just friends off-screen. It wasn’t until June 2020 when they confirmed their relationship. At the time, Chase uploaded an Instagram photo with his girlfriend alongside a caption that read, “Cat’s outta the bag.”

As for how they went from coworkers to something more? Chase explained to Us Weekly in February 2021 that “it was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped.” Once they finished filming season 1, things turned romantic.

“It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’” the actor recalled to Us Weekly. “That’s sort of where it bloomed, from there. I think we were just so invested in the work.”

However, multiple reports in November 2021 confirmed that the couple had called it quits.

Now, it seems they have both moved on — Chase with country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Madelyn with Pete Davidson until their breakup in early 2024.

