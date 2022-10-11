Are they?! Cole Sprouse has been dating model Ari Fournier since July 2021 since ending his relationship with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart in 2020. So, are Cole and Ari still together? Keep reading to find out!

Are Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier Still Together?

Cole and Ari often post Instagram photos of one another on special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. As they both have August birthdays, they both posted one another on their special days!

“Happy birthday to the incredible @ariloufournier,” Cole wrote via Instagram on August 28. “The apple of my eye. The slaw to my cole. The brussel to my sprouse. The feast to my famine. Love you baby. Two full circles around the great big buffet heat lamp in the sky.” Cute!

And on August 4, Ari dedicated an Instagram post on Cole’s 30th birthday. “Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you,” she wrote. “I’m truly the luckiest girl in the world 🤍 Happy birthday my love, here’s to 30.”

We think it’s safe to say that Cole and Ari are still going strong!

When Did Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier Start Dating?

Cole and Ari first stirred up relationship rumors after being spotted packing on the PDA in L.A. in February 2021. Fast forward to July, and Cole appeared to confirm their relationship with a series of Instagram posts featuring Ari. He also alluded to angering young fans with the photos. Prior to uploading the photos, he wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Time to piss off the 14yos again.”

The couple made their red carpet debut together at the premiere for Cole’s movie Moonshot in March 2022. That same month, the Disney alum made a rare comment about their relationship during an interview with GQ Hype.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” he told the publication. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

Cole has spoken out about keeping his personal life private numerous times and even has an Instagram account dedicated to taking pictures of fans as they attempt to snap photos of him in public called @camera_duels. In April 2020, he addressed his relationships in an Instagram Stories post. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the Moonshot star shared.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

