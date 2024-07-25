Much like the movie they star in, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones also don’t kiss in real life. The Twisters costars may be shipped romantically by fans, however, one actor is already currently taken!

Keep reading for details inside Glen and Daisy’s love lives.

Who Is Daisy Edgar Jones Dating?

The Normal People actress, 26, has been dating photographer Ben Seed since 2023. The lovebirds first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 when they were spotted walking together in London and later stepped out as a couple at the GQ Men of the Year Awards a few months later.

Though Daisy hasn’t spoken about her relationship with Ben publicly, she has addressed what’s like dating in the public eye, and often being linked to her famous costars, like Glen and Paul Mescal.

“You watch with bemusement really, because it’s interesting to see what narratives people write in,” she told the Sunday Times about dating rumors surrounding her and Paul, her Normal People costar. “Usually they’re quite harmless and when I’m spotted it’s normally just a lot of, ‘Oh, that’s Whatsherface?’ And I say, ‘It is.’”

In July 2024, Daisy “soft-launched” her relationship with the photographer, posting an array of photos from Glastonbury Festival, including one of her and Ben and another of her and Paul.

Who Is Glen Powell Dating?

Glen, 35, is currently single, and is not eager to get back into the dating world any time soon.

The Hit Man star broke up with his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, about a year ago — amid rumors that he was reportedly dating his Anyone But You costar, Sydney Sweeney (which didn’t end up being true!).

Following that, he spoke about his current approach to dating as a mega-famous star during an interview with Gayle King from June 2024.

“This is a time where life is moving so fast that I don’t even know if I could bring someone into it in a healthy way even if I tried.”

“I’m not chasing love,” Glen continued. “If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms, ’cause that’s something I really want. Even just being with my niece and nephew today, I really want kids. I really want that phase of life. It’s not far away, and at the same time I realize it’s going to take a very specific type of person to navigate this. It’s a lot.”

