Demi Lovato and Jute$ (also known as Jordan Lutes) are too cute together! J-14 confirmed Demi was dating a musician in early August 2022, and shortly after, Demi was seen spotted with Jordan after a source told In Touch that Demi is “happier than she’s been in a long time.” They went Instagram official on August 20, but have since stayed relatively quiet about their romance. Keep reading to see the status of their relationship.

Are Demi Lovato and Jute$ Still Together?

Demi and Jute$ are doing just fine. The “29” singer-songwriter posted an Instagram picture of her and her beau at ​DisneyLand on Christmas Day in 2022. She wrote, “Merry Xmas everyone” as the caption, with Jute$ commenting underneath with: “Love u so much baby.”

Jordan, who is a Toronto-based musician, has two albums under his belt: Overrated and A Really Bad Dream. According to a 2021 interview with The Nuance Magazine, Jute$ left Capitol Records to pursue his career in rap music independently.

Like Demi, Jordan is also sober and has reflected on his sobriety journey on Instagram. He cowrote the single “Substance” on Lovato’s latest record, Holy Fvck. “When I got asked to pull up and write for this session, I remember thinking, ‘Wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session?’ Only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

When Did Demi Lovato and Jute$ Start Dating?

Following the news that Demi was “very happy” and “dating a musician” in early August 2021, Jute$ hard launched their relationship on Instagram with a very sweet post for his girlfriend.

“Happy birthday baby,” Jordan wrote. “Ur a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz I get to call u mine. Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

Additionally, Demi explained that her new relationship was “going really well” on an August 2022 podcast episode of Call Her Daddy.

They also explained some of the most important qualities that she looks for in a partner. “I have to laugh. I’ve dated people that were beautiful or sexy … I still am. The person I’m dating is so hot and so sexy and I am obsessed,” Demi gushed. “But like, the most important thing is eventually over time, we grow old, looks fade and things like that — you have to find someone who completely understands you. But, most importantly to me, makes me laugh.”

