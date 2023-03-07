New TikTok couple alert? Fans are convinced that Dixie D’Amelio and Josh Richards are dating after being spotted on a “double date” alongside Dixie’s little sis ​sister, Charli D’Amelio, and her boyfriend, Landon Barker, at the Superbowl in February 2023. Keep reading for how the two have responded to dating rumors.

Are Dixie D’Amelio and Josh Richards Dating?

“We’re not dating, we’re just friends right now,” Josh told ET of the dating rumors at the Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2023.

While he clarified that he’s single “right now,” he did make a point to say that he hopes it doesn’t stay that way. “I think I’m ready to get into a relationship soon probably,” the former Hype House member said. “It’s been a while.”

Is Josh Richards Dating Nessa Barrett?

Josh’s last relationship was with another TikTok-star-turned-singer, Nessa Barrett. The pair were together for more than a year after they first went public with their past romance in January 2020. They briefly split in June of that same year but eventually got back together. Following their 2021 split, Nessa moved on with Josh’s good friend Jaden Hossler, which caused tons of drama online. “I’m moving on from it. They’re moving their way,” Josh said on the “BFFs” podcast in April 2021 after his ex and best friend started dating. “I wish the best. That’s that.”

Nessa and Jaden later broke up in early 2022, and a few months later, Nessa and Josh were spotted on a walk in L.A. together, sparking reconciliation rumors.

“It was talking about where everything went wrong, to get closure,” Josh admitted about their walk during a May 2022 episode of Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast. When asked if they were going to get back together, Josh added, “I don’t think I’ve thought of that, even, so. … I don’t think we’re going to get back together.”

Did Dixie D’Amelio’s Ex-Boyfriend Respond to Dating Rumors?

For her part, Dixie was also in a very public relationship with TikTok star Noah Beck from 2020 to 2022. Following months of breakup speculation at the end of 2022, Noah’s publicist finally confirmed the pair were “no longer together but remain close friends” to The New York Times.

After Dixie and Josh were first spotted at the big game back in February, fans were convinced that Dixie’s ex-boyfriend issued a response to seeing them together via Twitter. “Never revenge, let them realize,” he wrote the very same day.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.