Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are one of Hollywood’s newest “It” couples — so, naturally, fans are dying to know more about the pop star and actor’s relationship — including whether they’re still together! Keep reading for updates on their romance.

Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Still Together?

The pair are still going strong! Dua, 28, and Callum, 34,were seen taking a stroll around the Soho neighborhood of New York City before stopping to grab some ice cream on June 17, 2024.

The “New Rules” singer first made headlines in January 2024, after she was spotted attending the premiere for the Apple TV + series Masters of the Air, starring the Fantastic Beasts actor. At the time, onlookers claimed to have witnessed the two cozying up during the event.

A few days later, the “Levitating” artist was once again seen with Callum, but this time, the two were caught leaving a press event in Santa Monica, California.

Us Weekly confirmed that the two were dating a few days later. “They’ve only been dating for a little while,” a source told the outlet, revealing that they have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

Since then, Dua and Callum have been inseparable, and were even photographed vacationing in Mexico. After a beachy excursion, the two headed to Paris for their next date night on March 25.

“Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable,” a source told Us Weekly on March 26, saying, “They travel together, they’ve met each other’s families, and they’re very serious about one another.”

If you’re wondering if Callum likes the singer’s music, we have the answer! The actor shared that “Houdini” is his favorite track! “It just keeps getting better,” he told Vanity Fair.

Who Has Dua Lipa Dated Before Callum Turner?

Before Dua was romantically linked with Callum, the songstress was in a relationship with Romain Gavras. The two reportedly started dating in March 2023, but didn’t make their red carpet debut until May at the Cannes Film Festival.

After the 8-month romance, the two quietly split and went their separate ways.

“Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing,” Dua revealed in January 2024 to Rolling Stone. “It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person.”

