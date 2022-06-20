Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had quite the on-again and off-again relationship throughout the years. The supermodel and former One Direction member dated for around five years before calling it quits in October 2021. But, they’ve gotten back together before! So, have the two started back up again? Scroll to find out more about their relationship status today!

When Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up?

The pair have broken up a few times. The first was in June 2016, but they were back together within a matter of days. From that point forward, their romance lived on for quite some time until March 2018 — but, once again, the breakup didn’t last very long. They reunited a month later, only to go their separate ways one last time in January 2019.

During their yearlong break, Hadid had a two-month fling with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. Fast forward to January 2020, and the pair confirmed they reunited once again — even announcing they were expecting a child together a few months later. After welcoming daughter Khai in September, multiple sources confirmed that in October 2021 the pair split once again following an altercation Zayn had with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

Following the highly publicized drama, an insider told Us Weekly in January 2022 that the two were “amicable” as they coparent their daughter, Khai. “Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine,” the insider revealed, noting that their biggest concern was keeping things private for Khai’s sake. “They’ve been in each other’s lives in some way or another for the past few weeks.”

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back Together?

Many fans thought that the two were seeing each other again following their 2021 split, as Gigi posted an Instagram Story photo of Zayn and Khai in June 2022, wishing her baby’s dad a happy Father’s Day.

As of now, the former flames have yet to confirm any relationship rekindling rumors.

In April 2022, a source told Life & Style that the exes speak “a few times a week” following the drama that led to their 2021 breakup. “She will always have a place in her heart for him.”

The former flames “are on friendly terms,” the insider assures. “Their conversations are usually about Khai.”

