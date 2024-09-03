Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien just hard-launched her relationship with YouTube star Johnnie Guilbert, and the internet is so here for this random — and adorable — new celebrity couple.

On Monday, September 2, Grace posted several photos on Instagram of her and Johnnie, including one of him kissing her cheek. “I mean damn, what’s not to adore?” she wrote as the caption, quoting the song “Trouble” by Never Shout Never. For his part, Johnnie wrote in the comments: “My silly girl🥀🖤”

The internet reacted pretty quickly to their relationship, as both have pretty dedicated fanbases. While the reaction was mostly positive, Johnnie did take to social media to speak to his followers directly.

“Most of you are completely chill and amazing and I love it and it’s fantastic,” he said in a TikTok video. “But some of you are f—king freaks. So, I’m gonna pull a Chappell Roan and just be like, ‘Chill. It’s gonna be OK, you’re gonna be OK and if you’re not gonna be OK, then that is severely concerning.”

He added, “You don’t need to be so parasocial sometimes, thank you.”

The YouTube star also posted his own photos on Instagram of Grace the following day, writing as the caption: “I agree I’m very lucky 🖤🥀Be nice to this sweet soul or else. Also I’m a cat guy now.”

ICYMI, Johnnie, 27, is a popular YouTuber who has been making videos since he was around 14 years old. He was part of the collaborative channel My Digital Escape until it disbanded in 2016. He also worked on a collaborative channel called Our World Away. On his personal YouTube channel, he often posts shopping and haul videos, often featuring fellow musician and best friend, Jake Webber.

Along with his YouTube career, he’s also a rock musician who co-founded the band Til Death Do We Part with Jake Bateman.

As for Grace, also 27, you most likely recognize her from the infamous “Chrissy, wake up!” scene from Stranger Things season 4. Her on-screen chemistry with Joseph Quinn and her brutal death on the show became immortalized after the scene became a song created by TikTok comedy quartet, The Gregory Brothers, in 2022.

She has since gone on to star in multiple movies and TV shows, including The Fix, Somnium, Roost, among numerous other exciting upcoming projects. Along with her acting career, she’s also a very popular Twitch streamer, where she regularly uploads gaming videos.

Grace grew up in a family of actors, as her father is Starship Troopers star Casper Van Dien, her mother is actor Carrie Mitchum and her grandfather is Hollywood Golden Age star Robert Mitchum.

“Something I’ve learned from streaming is that I love controlling my own voice,” she told IGN in 2023. “Growing up in the public eye and with a very public family, there had been so many things learned about my family and about people closest to me that I felt should be kept private, and I felt very invaded upon because of that. And so getting to actually pick and choose what I talk about each day on stream is very empowering for me. Even if I do feel like I sometimes share too much, at least it’s me sharing it.”

