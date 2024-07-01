New couple alert? On Sunday, June 30, TMZ shared photos of actor Paul Mescal seemingly on a date with singer Gracie Abrams. The snapshots were taken during daylight at BRAT restaurant in London, where eyewitnesses noted they enjoyed sharing various small plates.

Caught in deep conversation, Paul, 28, was even seen gently touching her face at one point. He sported a casual white T-shirt, while Grace, 24, looked lovely in a pale pink blouse. Keep reading for everything we know about their relationship.

Are Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Dating?

It’s unclear if the two are actually dating, as they have yet to confirm or deny romance rumors.

Since neither side is speaking, and considering Paul’s pledge (as reported in Vanity Fair) to keep his personal life private after what seemed to be a tough split from Phoebe Bridgers, it’s difficult to say for sure. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal attend “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my [relationship status], that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do,” he told VF. “When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me. … But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me. It’s like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, ‘I’ve said what I need to say.’ And then it’s just Twitter fodder.”

Gracie recently gained attention due to the release of her second album, The Secret of Us, which also featured a song with IRL friend Taylor Swift. Their joint viral moment occurred when Taylor extinguished a small fire in Grace’s apartment, which the “Risk” singer shared on Instagram.

Grace, who has previously opened for Taylor, expressed her admiration for women in pop music during an interview with ELLE in May.

“I feel like women are kind of running it right now, and I’m obsessed with that being true,” she said. “There’s so much flexibility for artists to tap into whatever they’re feeling and then, as a result, find people who are aligned with that sound or that emotion. That just comes from the women who were brave enough to do it first.”

