Are congratulations in order for Halsey and Avan Jogia?

The couple sparked engagement rumors recently when the “Without Me” singer was spotted flaunting a stunning ring on her left hand during a romantic picnic in New York City in July 2024 (see photos here).

The dazzling gold-banded ring featured a green gem at its center surrounded by smaller diamonds, catching everyone’s attention as Halsey cozily sat on the lap of the Victorious alum. The “Bad at Love” artist, 29, looked absolutely smitten with the Canadian actor, 32, as they enjoyed each other’s company lounging on the grass.

Throughout the afternoon, the pair shared affectionate moments, indulging in bread, cheese, and a bottle of wine. Halsey rocked red hair and a cute purple mini dress paired with cowboy boots, while Avan sported a crisp white button-up shirt, slacks, and sneakers.

Their romance first began making waves in September 2023 with a kiss in Los Angeles, and Halsey made it Instagram-official the following month with photos from their appearance at LA Fashion Week.

Prior to her romance with Avan, Halsey was dating music producer Alev Aydin for around 4 years until their breakup in April 2023. The ex-couple share one son together named Ender, who was born in July 2021.

During an interview with Allure in July 2021, Halsey, who uses she/they pronoun, explained that it took the former flames awhile to start dating because she “liked him so much.”

“He was writing a movie about my life, a biopic, so we spent a lot of time together,” she began. “One night we went somewhere really public together. As we were leaving, I got swallowed by a mob of paparazzi and fans and people wanting me to sign vinyls and whatever else. It was all very dramatic, like a movie scene. I looked over my shoulder and he’s being pushed away from the mob and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t even say goodbye!’ I remember sitting in the car and being like, ‘I can never see him again. I like him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness,’” the singer recalled. “He swiftly reminded me I was being super melodramatic and he was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s not that big of a deal.’”

