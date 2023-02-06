Harry Styles and Liam Payne have a whole lot of “History”! Both singers were members of the mega-popular boy band One Direction from 2010 to 2016, but are the two still friends after the band’s split? Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Harry Styles and Liam Payne Friends?

While the two often don’t speak about each other in interviews, Liam revealed to fans that they’re still good friends and catch up every now and then in an Instagram Live from June 2022.

Talking about his former One Direction members, Liam mentioned Harry in particular. “I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely,” he recalled. “He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like. I spoke to him, and it was a really lovely catchup, actually. And I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great.”

Liam continued, “I think we’ve all felt this at different times, me and the boys. It’s almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time. But everyone’s so busy and you’ve got to be understanding of all that.”

On top of that, Liam has also showed his support for the “As It Was” singer multiple times, like when he dedicated an entire Instagram post congratulation Harry on his 2023 Grammy wins in February 2023.

“Wow … this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned,” Harry’s former bandmate shared via Instagram on February 6, 2023, posting a photo of Harry looking down at his Grammy. “God bless you brother congratulations.”

Additionally, Harry has revealed what his relationship is like with Liam and the rest of One Direction is like following their split in an Apple interview with Zane Lowe in May 2022.

“I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and have someone else who gets it,” he explained. “I feel like there’s very much a respect between all of us. We did something together and that is something that you can’t really undo. It’s a very deep love for each other, I think.”

Well, there you have it: the boys share a deep love!

