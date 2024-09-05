Is Hozier really dating Hana Mayeda? Fans are abuzz after the popular Irish singer, whose real name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne, made a rare comment about his dating life underneath Hana’s one-year-old Instagram post.

Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Hozier and Hana Mayeda Dating?

Their romance came to light after a July 2023 Instagram post by Hana was found by fans earlier this month. In a vacation photo dump from Italy, one eagle-eyed fan noticed a familiar face in one slide, and asked, “Is that Hozier in slide 3?” It seemed like a simple question, but the response was anything but.

In September 2024, over a year since the post was made, Hozier cleared up the mystery with one comment. He confirmed that Hana was indeed his girlfriend, but he also had a gentle request for fans.

Hozier’s comment, which is now deleted, read:

“It’s about waiting for lockdown to end. Now that’s out of the way, it’d feel really good if you could refrain from carrying out a conversation like this on my gf’s personal page. It’s entirely baseless, and feels as insensitive and disrespectful as it would for anyone else. I cherish the privacy we aim to keep for ourselves.”

Hana’s heart emoji in response to Hozier’s comment only added more fuel to the dating fire, making it crystal clear that they’re indeed an item.

On September 4, Hana posted on her Instagram stories, seemingly addressing Hozier’s fans. “Hi all, Hana here. Just a note to say thank you for all your kindness and decency online. It’s been very much appreciated.”

While Hozier has always preferred to keep his private life away from the limelight, he has shared his thoughts on public relationships.

In an interview with The Telegraph last year, he noted the challenges of maintaining privacy, saying, “It would be a shame if I couldn’t sit in a bar with friends … There’s something wonderful about watching people interact, being a witness to the world. That’s very hard when you walk in a door and feel people witnessing you. So yeah, I keep my head down.”

Who Is Hana Mayeda?

Hana, whose full name is Katherine Hanae Mayeda, was born in Claremont, California, on November 19, 1986, to a Japanese-American father and an American mother. She’s a Scorpio.

The 37-year-old has been modeling for decades, and has worked with brands such as Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Covergirl, among many others. She’s represented by the Marilyn Agency and has previously served as the Director of Development at English in Mind, according to her LinkedIn page. She also holds a degree from the University of San Diego. Additionally, she’s also worked as a yoga instructor.

