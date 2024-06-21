Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone remain “close” despite the Taylor Swift of it all.

ICYMI, the two actors starred in the 2024 film Kinds of Kindness together — and despite Joe being the ex-boyfriend of Emma’s BFF Taylor, it appears there’s no “Bad Blood” here!

Addressing remarks Emma made in 2022 during the production of the film — in which she called Joe “one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet” — the English actor shared, “Well, I would say [that] back, yeah.”

“I’m so lucky to be close to her, she’s just the best,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2024. “She’s obviously wildly talented and she’s just the best.”

“I love Joe,” Emma previously said of the actor. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

The Oscar-winning actress is super close to Joe’s ex-girlfriend — which is most likely how the two actors first met.

“We’ve been friends for a really long time,” Emma told Vanity Fair in June 2023. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ‘cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” she said of attending the Eras Tour. “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind.”

As for Taylor and Joe — the former flames broke up sometime in 2023 after a whopping six years together. She has since moved on with NFL player, Travis Kelce.

Joe recently made rare comments about his romance with Taylor in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times published on Saturday, June 15.

“In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about,” Joe responded when asked if he listened to Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

Joe said there is “always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” referring to speculation about the end of the relationship.

