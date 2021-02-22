Did DaBaby just ignite a feud with JoJo Siwa? Fans of the rapper were left confused after he mentioned the former Dance Moms star in his new song “Beatbox Freestyle.”

In the song, which dropped Friday, February 19, the 29-year-old musician raps, “You a bitch, JoJo Siwa (bitch).” Listeners immediately took to Twitter and wondered why DaBaby seemingly threw shade at the 17-year-old. Following the speculation, he clarified the lyrics on the social media site.

“I love Twitter bruh,” the North Carolina native — whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — wrote. In a second social media post, he explained that using “Siwa” was just “wordplay.” Some fans explained that the “JoJo” he was referring to was himself, a nickname for Jonathan, and “Siwa” was another way of saying “see why.”

JoJo herself has yet to respond to the entire situation, but some of her famous friends took to social media and defended the Nickelodeon personality. If you’re still confused about the entire situation, scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown.

