Are you wondering what’s going on between Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer, too? The 24-year-old actress and the 46-year-old musician have fueled dating speculation on multiple occasions over the years, frequently being seen together in what seem to be romantic outings. So, have they said anything on the matter?

Are Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer Really Dating?

It’s hard to say whether there’s anything romantic happening between the two — or if all of their hangouts are solely platonic.

In August 2024, Kiernan and John were seen leaving the same venues multiple times, but have been careful to exit at slightly different times.

This isn’t the first time the two stars have been linked – as romance rumors between them have been going on for years.

Back in 2022, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two had a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica — where a source claimed that John even serenaded Kiernan after downing some drinks, and they “seemed very much into each other.”

On top of that, there was an outing in February 2022 where photographers snapped away as the former child star hugged the songwriter at the famed Tower Bar inside the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi also shared a few tips about Kiernan attending John’s concerts in 2023, with one source calling her his “special friend.”

“Kiernan was at John’s Boston show. Same situation, came to her seat by the side stage just after he went on… it seems like that will be their protocol for the tour. Look for Kiernan being escorted shortly after he starts at most of his shows. They are definitely together and in love. John is happy with her,” one tip read.

Neither Kiernan nor John have confirmed dating rumors.

Who Has Kiernan Shipka Dated?

Prior to her dating rumors with John, Kiernan had previously been linked to filmmaker Christian Coppola, though she hasn’t posted a photo with him on Instagram since July 20.

She’s also been rumored to have been romantically linked to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Gavin Leatherwood and fellow actor Charlie Oldman.

Kiernan has never publicly confirmed or denied any of her romantic relationships.

