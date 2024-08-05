Kiernan Shipka may be the actual queen of manifestation! Six years ago, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star professed her love to Noah Centineo in the form of a proposal. After all these years, the two have finally connected in public. So, did her love spell work?

Keep reading to get an update on their relationship status.

Are Kiernan Shipka and Noah Centineo Dating?

That’s right, Kiernan was just spotted hanging out with Noah on July 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. The two reportedly got lunch together — and Noah even brought along his dog for the outing!

It’s unclear if this was just a friendly meet up or something more, but if the two were to take things further, they definitely have one of the best origin stories of all time.

In September 2018, Kiernan, like the rest of us, was totally obsessed with Noah in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The actress “shot her shot” with the actor be posting a photo of him on her Instagram Story with the message, “@ncentineo this is an official proposal let me know if you’re down and I can make myself available.”

Noah didn’t publicly respond to her forward proposal, but it seems he wasn’t scared off! As for their dating history, it seems both stars are single.

Who Has Noah Centineo Dated?

The Recruit actor has been linked to a few different love interests since his time in Hollywood. In 2014, Noah was rumored to be dating Disney actress Kelli Berglund, but the two went their separate ways a few years later.

Aside from Kelli, Noah has also dated Alexis Ren. In October 2019, they confirmed their romance with a red carpet appearance at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball.

“I keep my family close. It’s a really small circle — my close friends, my girl, all of us. We hold it down for each other, you know?” he told E! News in November 2019. “[Me and Alexis] love each other. The rest kind of just fades into the background.”

However, in April 2020, news broke that the couple had split.

Who Has Kiernan Shipka Dated?

Kiernan for her part has been romantically connected to a few big stars, including singer John Mayer! The two were first spotted together at a bar in Los Angeles in February 2022.

A few months later in November, Kiernan and John met up at a restaurant in the same city. Sources told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the dinner lasted four hours, and the singer reportedly serenaded the actress.

Despite their romantic dinner, the pair haven’t been spotted since.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.