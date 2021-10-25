Did KJ Apa and Clara Berry officially tie the knot? Some fans think so after the Riverdale star referred to the model as his “wife.”

Following the birth of their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, in September 2021, the actor uploaded a video on Instagram in which he could be seen pouring milk from the baby’s bottle into his coffee. “My wife is a milk machine, and I love it,” KJ captioned the clip.

Clara, for her part, responded in the comments section, writing, “Happy to feed my family.”

While the couple’s other famous friends chimed in with laughs and various emojis, fans were quick to point out that the New Zealand native called Clara his “wife.”

“WIFE?????? WHAT,” one Instagram user commented. Another added, “You got married and didn’t tell me??”

A third asked, “Huh wife? Did we miss something?”

The rest of the comments on the video were variations of followers wondering what KJ meant by using the term “wife.” A rep for KJ did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Although it’s unclear exactly when KJ and Clara started dating, the CW star appeared to hint at his relationship during WIRED‘s “Autocomplete Interview” in December 2019. At the time, when asked how he was doing, KJ replied, “KJ Apa is doing great, he’s very much in love right now.” They later went Instagram official in February 2020.

Despite keeping their romance out of the public eye, KJ and Clara shared via social media in May 2021 that they were expecting a baby together. In September of that same year, their son was born.

“He is a perfect perfection,” Clara wrote on Instagram when announcing the news. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

The Songbird star, for his part, has opened up about being a dad during various interviews.

“I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life, other than the fact that I want to be a father,” KJ explained to Men’s Health Australia in April 2021. “It’s a lonely place, this industry. Human interactions are no longer the same for me. I’m searching. I’m searching for genuine relationships with people who genuinely care about me and who I care about, not because of who I am or who they are.”

When it comes to his relationship, KJ may have found a keeper! Scroll through our gallery for what we know about KJ and Clara’s possible marriage.

