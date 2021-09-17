Back on? Liam Payne and Maya Henry have been sparking reconciliation rumors months after calling it quits.

The former flames first sparked romance rumors in August 2018, but it wasn’t until a year later that they went public with their romance. Then, in August 2020, news broke that they were engaged.

“We’re really happy,” the singer gushed during a September 2020 appearance on Good Morning America.

Throughout their time together, the duo often shared PDA-filled photos to social media so fans were curious about their relationship status when the Instagram photos appeared to stop. Liam went on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast in June 2021 and confirmed that he and the model had split.

“I am indeed [single],” the former One Direction member said at the time. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

He added, “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

When it came to the reason for their breakup, the “Strip That Down” crooner explained, “I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

I can honestly say I feel better out of it,” Liam added. “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

Nearly a month after announcing their breakup, Liam took to his Instagram Story with a series of cryptic posts, one of which included a tag for Maya’s Instagram account.

“Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them, even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes. Let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close. We are always running out of time, we never gain it,” he wrote at the time. “F–k me, I’m wise.”

In his final Instagram Story slide, Liam added, “I love you, we calm.”

Since then, the pair have been spotted out together on multiple occasions. While they haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, fans are wondering if they’ve officially reconciled their romance.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Liam and Maya’s possible reconciliation.

