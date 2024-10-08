If you’ve watched Love Next Door on Netflix, then you’re probably just as obsessed with Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in — especially together. The two K-drama actors have sparked romance rumors since the show premiered in August 2024. So, are they really dating?

Keep reading for how they’ve responded to the relationship rumors:

Are Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in Dating?

Even though Love Next Door premiered months ago, rumors that onscreen partner Jung So-min, 35, and Jung Hae-in, 36, are dating IRL have persisted, especially after they had a couple’s photo shoot while abroad last month.

When the dating rumors first surfaced, Jung Hae-in responded simply by saying, “I won’t comment since I’m worried that whatever I say might get twisted into articles,” according to Koreaboo.

Following that cryptic response, Jung So-min addressed the dating rumors head-on during an interview from Oct. 8.

“I understood because I could tell why he answered ‘no comment.’ It makes sense to me,” she said of her costar’s response, per Koreaboo. “I’m happy viewers saw our chemistry as better than I expected.”

She also revealed what it was like working with the actor for Love Next Door.

“The best part was how we exchanged ideas and opinions without any discomfort, enriching the scenes. It wasn’t something I could do alone, but it was possible because Jung Hae-in opened up to me,” she explained. “Jung Hae-in is an actor with a lot of internal energy, and I felt he communicates a lot through his eyes. I was so happy when I heard about the casting, and I even thought it would be great to work with him again in another project someday. It couldn’t have been better.”

What Is ‘Love Next Door’ About?

Love Next Door is a South Korean romantic comedy series by Shin Ha-eun, the director and writer of the hit drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The series follows Jung So-min as Bae Seok Ryu, a woman who moves back home in South Korea in hopes to reboot her life. Jung Hae-in plays her mom’s friend’s son Choi Seung Hyo, one of her childhood best friends.

ICYMI, Jung So-min is a very popular actress in South Korea, starring in hits like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Playful Kiss, Love Reset, Because This Is My First Life and season 1 of Netflix’s Alchemy of Souls.

For his part, Jung Hae-in is best known for his roles in K-dramas While You Were Sleeping, One Spring Night, Something In the Rain and Snowdrop, a Disney+ K-drama that had him starring opposite Jisoo of BLACKPINK.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.