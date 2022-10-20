Are they on or off? Meg Donnelly and Noah Zulfikar have been together since meeting on the set of ZOMBIES 2 — but are the pair still together? Keep reading to learn more about the status of their relationship.

Are Meg Donnelly and Noah Zulfikar Dating?

The actress has been romantically linked to Noah since around August 2019, after Meg posted an Instagram photo of the two hugging. Noah, for his part, also posted a photo around the same time of Meg kissing his cheek.

Since then, the pair have posted multiple photos of one another on Instagram and Meg celebrated Noah’s birthday with a sweet post in January 2022. “Celebrating u today & always,” the Disney Channel star wrote at the time. “There’s no life without you in it. I love you shmeefus.”

Although it’s unclear when they first got together, fans revealed in Instagram comments from June 2020 that Meg “confirmed her relationship months ago in an [Instagram] Live.” But Noah did have a role in ZOMBIES 2 as Jacey alongside Meg’s Addison.

Did Meg Donnelly and Noah Zulfikar Break Up?

Since Meg and Noah have been relatively quiet since Meg posted Noah’s birthday post on January 2022, it’s unclear where the couple stands. Additionally, Noah did not wish Meg a happy birthday in July, leading fans to suspect that they broke up.

“People are saying meg donnelly and noah zulfikar broke up??? what did i miss???” a confused fan asked on Twitter.

Are Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Dating?

Meg has sparked romance rumors with Milo Manheim multiple times since they first fell in love on screen as Addison and Zed in ZOMBIES. However, the duo has shut down romance rumors a number of times.

“We met during the audition process,” Meg told People about their friendship in February 2020. “On the last one, we really got to know each other. They wanted us to sing a duet and we sang ‘Love Is An Open Door’ from Frozen. We really relied on each other. And we formed such a special bond.”

In a separate interview, subtly shut down any dating rumors by referring to themselves as “best friends” only.

“We’ve very much lucked out because not only do we just get along, but we’re actually best friends. We’re truly a family, and I love every single person on that shoot so much,” Milo and Meg told HollywoodLife in December 2021. “I am constantly reminding myself and reminded by others that it is not always like that. We’re just the perfect group of people, so I’m very lucky to have that.

