Chappell Roan, she’s just like us: a huge fan of Miley Cyrus. And it looks like the former Hannah Montana star is just as big of a fan of hers, because of course she is! She’s your favorite artist’s favorite artist, after all. Keep reading for details on the two pop stars’ friendship.

How Did Chappell Roan and Miley Cyrus Met?

Chappell, 26, revealed that Miley, 32, invited her on a night out during a podcast interview on “The Comment Section” podcast on Wednesday, July 17.

“Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you,’” Chappell revealed to podcast host Drew Afualo.

What Has Chappell Roan Said of Miley Cyrus Influence?

The trending pop star explained how Hannah Montana had such an influence on her, and the TV show’s idea of two personas.

“If I were to be able to start this all over, I don’t think it’s realistic to do a Daft Punk thing, but I wish I would have, you know? Like, a helmet. Same with Mr. Marshmello,” said Chappell. “But I loved that Hannah had two different personalities because it’s my f–king hair that gets me in trouble all the time. So, I wish I would’ve done her.”

Chappell also remembered attending the concert with her classmates, puzzled by her friends’ tears when Miley took the stage. Looking back, she now completely understands their reaction.

“I saw my friends start crying, and then little girls around us started crying, and I was like, ‘I guess I’ve gotta cry.’ I was like, ‘This is so emotional,’” she admitted. “I didn’t understand then why people were crying, but now I get it. I’m like, ‘Oh, because that was the coolest thing.’ It was so spiritual.”

Chappell has consistently lauded Hannah Montana. During an August 2023 interview with Vulture, she cited the fictional singer as a significant sonic influence on her own music.

“I just want to be Hannah Montana. That’s what I liked when I was little. I also loved P!nk, Katy [Perry], [Lady] Gaga, but not to the degree I love it now,” she told the outlet. “I was so catty about pop music as a teen, but it wasn’t fair of me to judge it the same way I judge, like, Radiohead. Pop music is pop music. It’s not trying to be indie, math-rock bulls–t.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.