Is Miley Cyrus still dating drummer Maxx Morando? The two musicians were first spotted locking lips in April 2022, just months after attending a runway show together. As the couple have kept their romance private, it’s hard to know where the status of their relationship stands. Keep reading to see if Maxx and Miley are still together.

Are Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Still Together?

As Miley and Maxx were spotted at the Le Cafe de la Plage in Malibu just days after Miley rang in her 30th birthday on November 23, 2022, we think it’s safe to say the pair are still dating!

Additionally, a source per E! News confirmed their relationship status in October. “Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious,” the insider revealed. “They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy.”

They added, “Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well.”

The Hannah Montana star sealed relationship rumors with the drummer back in April 2022 after the pair were seen making out while standing on a sidewalk in photos obtained by E! News. Fans first speculated that Miley and Maxx were together after they were spotted looking cozy at Gucci’s Love Parade runway show, which took place in November 2021.

“She’s happily dating Maxx,” an insider told E! News. “It’s official between them.”

They added, “They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians,” and did confirm he joined her at the NYE party, saying, “He was backstage with Miley and Pete [Davidson] at the New Year’s Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them. They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night.”

In September 2021, Miley mentioned her boyfriend while talking to Vogue about her performance outfits, crediting a print of cartoon monsters to the drummer, which he collaborated on with designer Shane Kastl.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she said. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

Who Is Maxx Morando?

Maxx is a drummer for the four-person Los Angeles rock band Liily, which consists of members Maxx, Dylan Nash, Sam De La Torre and Charlie Anastasis.

Before Liily, the musician played drums for punk rock band The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018, and they even performed on Conan in 2017. He and Miley have many mutual friends in common and have been friends with one another for a while.

