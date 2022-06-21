Stranger Things costars-turned-couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are one of the best things to come out of the iconic Netflix show. Who doesn’t love an off-screen and on-screen couple?! The two, who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things, started dating shortly after the show’s premiere in 2016. So, are the pair still dating?

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Relationship Timeline

Natalia and Charlie are known for keeping their personal lives extremely private. They have never publicly announced that they are together but were spotted on dates shortly after the Stranger Things premiere in 2016, and Natalia first appeared on Charlie’s Instagram in September 2016. However, the 2018 SAG Awards marked the first time Natalia spoke publicly of their relationship.

“He’s alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” the actress told Us Weekly at the time about working alongside her boyfriend. “No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with.”

Further discussing her relationship, the Yes, God, Yes actress explained why she likes to keep things private. “That’s something important to me — with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me,” Natalia shared.

Since their 2016 inception, the two have been spotted kissing and hugging in public, as well as posed together at the Stranger Things red carpet premieres. We love to see it!

Are Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Still Together?

It seems like the couple are still going strong! As recently as May 2022, Natalia Dyer spoke about her relationship with Charlie in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

“The weirdest thing about [our relationship] is other people’s perception and reaction to it. Everything else just feels very human. It’s an understanding that would be hard to replicate. It’s an indescribable thing,” Natalia revealed. “I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it?” She explained that the public interest in her dating life has confused her over the years. “Now that I’ve experienced the other side of it, it sounds so cliché but I’m just a person, too,” she said, and also noted that she understood the “natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours.”

