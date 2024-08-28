Are Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello friends? Fans are quickly dissecting their friendship details following the release of Sabrina Carpenter‘s album Short ‘n Sweet in August 2024, which many believe is about the “Espresso” singer’s experience with rumored former fling, Shawn Mendes.

Keep reading for details on Olivia and Camila’s friendship.

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello Friends?

It appears that the two singers are definitely friends!

The pair have been spotted together on several occasions, including an adorable meet-up in Lisbon, Spain, from June 2024. Several fans took footage of the two pop stars hanging out, where Camila could be seen dashing towards Olivia for an extended and heartwarming embrace. After their touching reunion, the “Senorita” singer also shared a hug with Olivia’s boyfriend, Louis Partridge.

Camila was also spotted at Olivia’s GUTS Tour in early 2024, as seen here.

How Did Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello Meet?

It’s unclear when the two first met exactly, but photos of Olivia, Camila and Shawn went viral on X(formerly Twitter) in September 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello yesterday night! pic.twitter.com/kuhPJbcFEo — Olivia Rodrigo Updates (@LivUpdatesDaily) September 14, 2021

ICYMI, fans are buzzing about Camila and Olivia’s friendship due to their shared musical ties.

Sabrina’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, released in August 2024, has fans speculating about her rumored romance with Shawn, especially since it follows closely after Shawn and Camila’s brief reunion (though they’ve reportedly split again).

In early 2023, rumors about a brief, intense fling between Sabrina and Shawn heated up after they were spotted together in February, shortly after Deuxmoi hinted at their romance. Shawn quickly shut down the speculation, telling RTL Boulevard, “We are not dating. But I think we should focus on Tommy Hilfiger rather than Sabrina. But thank you.”

Then came Coachella in April, where Shawn and Camila’s renewed romance stole the spotlight. Their public kiss became a hot topic, particularly given the recent rumors about Shawn and Sabrina.

Sabrina’s album includes lyrics that fans believe to reference Shawn, including “Taste” which hints at her feelings about an ex-partner returning to his ex-girlfriend.

Naturally, the internet is buzzing again about Sabrina’s love life, which has reignited interest in her connection with Olivia (for more on that, click here).

