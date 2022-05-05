No more bad blood? Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter have appeared to buried the hatchet following the “Drivers License” drama surrounding their rumored romances with Joshua Bassett.

According to a photo going viral on Twitter, the Disney Channel alums appeared to interact during the Met Gala on May 2. In the snap, Olivia can clearly be seen talking with a blonde girl wearing a gold dress that matched Sabrina’s look at the star-studded event. Naturally, following all the rumored drama surrounding these two stars, this was a major shock.

“I literally was talking bout this yesterday,” one fan replied to the picture. “Olivia x Sabrina hopefully coming soon to end.”

Another social media user added, “This picture is going in the Louvre. The Smithsonian. Literally every art museum in the world is getting this picture in it.”

The apparent drama between Olivia and Sabrina started after the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021. After unpacking the lyrics, fans speculated that the song was about Olivia’s breakup with costar Joshua, who had seemingly moved on with Sabrina. Neither actress has ever confirmed their rumored romance with the “Lie Lie Lie” crooner. The drama continued after Sabrina released the song “Skin,” which was believed to be a response to “Drivers License.”

“I genuinely was coming from a place as a 21-year-old that is navigating her feelings and was going through a lot in my personal life,” Sabrina said of the entire situation on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February 2021. “People will make a narrative about something always. I think this was a really interesting song for people to kind of misinterpret and make it into something that it wasn’t really supposed to be in the first place.”

Olivia, for her part, told Radio.com in March 2021 that she didn’t know Sabrina personally. “I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her, so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know,” she shared at the time.

The SOUR songstress, Sabrina and Joshua have all spoken about the continued speculation about their love lives in-depth since “Drivers License” dropped. Olivia candidly told Variety in August 2021 the the response to the single was “so weird and speculative,” noting, “I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

Without sharing specifics about the drama, Olivia also addressed the situation in her March 2022 Driving Home 2 U film.

“There was so much drama that was around ‘Drivers License’ and so much hate, I thought if I put out [‘Déjà Vu’] that I was also playing into this drama, love triangle, let’s hate on other girls thing,” she shared. “I just did not want to do that. And that was, again, [I] never write any of my songs from that point of view ‘cause that’s not something that I feel.”

Here’s to hoping for a song from Olivia and Sabrina addressing what really went down.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.