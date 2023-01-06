Over already? Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand have stirred up breakup rumors after officially confirming their relationship in March 2022. As the pair have not posted of one another since September, haven’t been spotted out together in public or on red carpets despite their semi-public relationship, fans are convinced the two have since parted ways. Keep reading to see the status of their relationship.

Are Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Still Together?

Peyton and Jacob first stirred up breakup rumors in October 2022, after multiple fans tweeted about a possible split between the two actors. On top of that, the Jessie actress has not posted a photo of her Cobra Kai costar on Instagram since September 2022, leading fans to believe the pair broke up around after that time.

However, the pair have yet to confirm split rumors.

Back in September 2022, Peyton gushed about striking up a romance with her Cobra Kai costar while speaking to Page Six. “It’s been so fun. I feel like we’re all best friends and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the same city – I’m just so grateful for him,” the young star said. “He’s the nicest person. But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we’re with everyone but each other on the show.”

When Did Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Start Dating?

The couple confirmed their relationship back in March 2022, after being questioned by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport. As the couple was leaving, Jacob joked, “Bro, you caught me, bro. You caught me in 4K. I mean, yeah, we’ve been dating for a while.”

The Cobra cuties also shared that their relationship was almost seven years in the making. “I met her when I was 15, and I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer,” said Jacob. “That’s kind of awkward to be like, ‘Hey man, I like your sister.’”

Peyton, 24, plays Tory Nichols on the Netflix hit, while Jacob, 22, plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz. “I’ve never dated anyone I’ve worked with before, so it’s kind of a trial by fire, almost,” said the young actor. “But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off set, you know.”

One month later, the Disney Channel actress spoke about what it was like being “caught” with Jacob at the airport. “We came out of the airport recently and we were like, ‘Oh, OK. I guess we have to tell people now that we’re dating,’” she said in an interview with Page Six. “We were just waiting and then it was like, well, the world decided for us I guess!”

