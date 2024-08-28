Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been the subject of swirling breakup rumors recently — however, one comment from Barry may have singlehandedly just put those speculations to rest.

The Satlburn actor, 31, appeared to address breakup rumors on Wednesday, August 28, with his Instagram activity. He commented “Can I have one” on a photo featuring Bratz dolls reenacting a scene from Sabrina’s latest music video for her song “Taste,” in which she appears alongside Jenna Ortega.

Fans interpreted Barry’s playful remark as an indication that he is still in a relationship with the 25-year-old American singer.

Earlier, on August 16, Barry also liked one of Carpenter’s Instagram posts which was seen by fans as a subtle sign of his ongoing support. The post showcased the cover for Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet Bonus Track LP, featuring the Girl Meets World alum in baby blue lingerie and heels.

It’s also worth noting that the two still follow one another on Instagram (the ultimate tell when it comes to celeb relationships), and Sabrina is the only person that Barry follows on the social media app.

The “Taste” songstress praised the Irish actor during an interview with The Guardian, reflecting on their collaboration in her P”lease, Please, Please” music video. “One of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I’m very honored, and I got to work with such a great actor!” she said. She reiterated similar thoughts in an August 6 Variety interview: “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation.”

ICYMI, breakup rumors between the two first began on August 16, when Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared a tip suggesting that the pair had broken up. Following that, several outlets also reported their alleged split.

According to E! News, the pop star and actor first met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023 at a Givenchy show. By early December 2023, romance rumors ignited when they were seen having dinner together in Los Angeles.

Before dating Sabrina, Barry ended his relationship with Alyson Kierans, a dental nurse and orthodontic therapist, with whom he shares a son named Brando, born in August 2022. They broke up in July 2023 after two and a half years together.

