It’s like our two musical personalities are combining! Sabrina Carpenter just released a cover of Chappell Roan‘s single “Good Luck, Babe!” days after praising the songstress during her Rolling Stones interview. Keep reading for details inside their friendship.

Sabrina Carpenter Covers Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe’!

Sabrina dazzled BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge on Tuesday, June 18, with her performances of summer contenders “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” — plus a captivating cover of labelmate Chappell Roan’s hit “Good Luck, Babe!”

Asked before the performance why she chose to cover the song, Sabrina replied (per Variety), “I just haven’t stopped listening to this song since it came out. I’m a huge fan of Chappell’s and we wanted to put our own little twist on it.”

Listen to Sabrina’s take on “Good Luck, Babe!” here (which starts at the 20-minute mark).

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan Friends?

Sabrina, 25, and Chappell, 26, seem to be friendly — as they hung out for the first time during Coachella in 2024, when they both performed to adoring audiences.

“I’ve been just as obsessed with her as everyone has,” Sabrina said of Chappell during an interview with Rolling Stone from June 2024.. “It’s so weird when you’re hanging out as two young women as opposed to thinking about when she goes onstage and is that person and when I go on stage.”

In another interview with the outlet, Sabrina said that she’d been playing Chappell’s “Good Luck, Babe!” on “loopty loop.”

ICYMI, both Sabrina and Chappell are currently riding high in popularity with their hit songs “Espresso” and “Good Luck, Babe!” and ruling the charts. Fans often compare them because they both gradually rose to fame and suddenly became stars at the same time.

During her interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina said she feels “really grateful” that this success is happening to her now.

“I feel really grateful that this has happened over the course of a lot of time of me figuring it out because it doesn’t feel like it was sprung up on me. It’s almost like I can just relax and be excited about it,” she said, before joking: “I say Sabrina wasn’t built in a day.”

