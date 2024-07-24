Are these stars going to “work it out on the remix”? Rumor has it that Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo are working on a music collaboration, and the internet is freaking out … Rightfully so.

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo Collaborating?

The rumors first began on X in July 2024, after several pop culture accounts like @21metgala, @ThePopFlop, among others, claimed the pop stars were in talks for a possible collab. Following that, several pop culture TikTok users also started to discuss the possibility.

One fan wrote on X, “streets are saying sabrina carpenter and olivia rodrigo are gonna work it out on the remix. we won,” while another posted: “their ‘girl, so confusing’ moment.”

The online speculation comes a few months after fans noticed that Olivia’s constant collaborator and producer Dan Nigro started following Sabrina on Instagram.

While it’s not confirmed whether the two will actually be working it out on the remix, we would be lying if we said we didn’t want this to happen. Come on, it’s time for these pop princesses to put their alleged beef to rest — in the form of a song (maybe called “Sweet n’ Sour”).

What Happened Between Sabrina and Olivia?

Their alleged drama started all because they liked the same boy, Joshua Bassett … allegedly.

Let’s revisit the origins of this rumored rift, starting back in 2020. Back then, fans speculated that the stars of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series were romantically involved off-screen, which wasn’t entirely unexpected given their on-screen chemistry as boyfriend and girlfriend in the popular Disney series.

However, things took a turn later that year. Reports began circulating that the two had split up.

While breakups are common in Hollywood, what really caught fans’ attention wasn’t the breakup itself. In July 2020, Joshua and Sabrina were seen spending time together, sparking rumors about their relationship status, including speculation about overlapping romantic interests. The following month, they were photographed laughing together over lunch, intensifying the speculation even further.

All was quiet on the relationship front up until January 2021 — the day that Olivia released her hit song “driver’s license.”

Fans theorized that the track was about her rumored love triangle with Josh and Sabrina, pointing to lyrics like: “You’re probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me, she’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Following the release of her song, Josh released a track of his own called “Lie Lie Lie,” and Sabrina dropped “Skin,” which fans also believed to be about the drama.

However, it seems the three have since moved on from all the drama — as Olivia was spotted posing with Joshua at the HSMTMTS season 3 premiere, and she was also seen speaking with Sabrina at the 2022 Met Gala.

