It’s been nearly a decade since the Disney Channel Original Movie Adventures In Babysitting first premiered! Sofia Carson and Sabrina Carpenter starred as two teen babysitters who must unite to find one of their kids who gets lost in the city. Now that it’s been almost 10 years, fans are wondering if the pair are still close.

Keep reading for details on Sofia and Sabrina’s friendship.

Are Sofia Carson and Sabrina Carpenter Still Friends?

The last time the two were spotted together was at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, where they posed for several photos together. While they might not see each other as often, the two appear to still be very friendly.

During a 2016 interview with Just Jared Jr., Sofia gushed over her former costar.

“She’s not only a close friend of mine but she’s such a talented girl. She can sing, she can act,” she told the outlet. “I really love her. She’s a really special girl.”

Remember ‘Adventures in Babysitting’?

For those who missed it, Adventures in Babysitting was a remake of the 1987 film of the same name and followed Jenny Parker (Sabrina) and Lola Perez (Sofia), whose tedious night of babysitting turns into an exciting journey in the big city. This also served as Disney Channel’s 100th original movie!

“I think we didn’t know it was the 100th movie until almost the end of filming, so for us, it was really just exciting to be doing a remake of this classic film and just something that we were so passionate about,” Sabrina told Teen Vogue in June 2016.

“There’s so many life lessons and morals that you can find within [the story], and there’s a little something for everybody,” she continued. “There’s someone, some character, or situation for everybody. It’s been quite some time now since we’ve filmed it, but we’re just lucky because we grew like a family during the duration of filming. I feel like it’s much easier to do that with films because you don’t get sick of each other because you’re kind of cut off after three months, and then you never see each other again. But we’re very excited to all be together for the premiere and to finally have [the movie] out.”

Excuse is while we go hit up the Disney+ queue and rewatch all of the Adventures in Babysitting again.

