Are they?! The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly become one of the biggest shows of the summer, with the stars of the series receiving a huge fanbase nearly overnight. With that, many dating rumors have started to swirl around the actors — including Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills, who play Steven and Shayla in the series. Scroll for everything we know about their relationship status in real life!

Are ‘TSITP’ Stars Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills Dating?

Are the two who play a couple on the show, a couple IRL?! Well, it’s hard to tell! Relationship speculation started after Minnie posted a sweet Instagram post for Sean’s birthday on June 23, 2022. The pictures were of the two of them hugging, looking lovingly into each other’s eyes and all around being cuties.

“Happiest of birthdays to my best friend <3 thank you for always making me smile,” she captioned the post. The comments of the post were full of fans asking if the two were dating. “Omg they’re together in real life?” one commenter wrote. Another wrote, “Favorite friendship.”

As of now, the two have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors.

Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills’ Relationship In ‘TSITP’

Many fans of TSITP were ecstatic about the possibility of the two dating, as Minnie and Sean also play a couple on the show! Sean’s character, Steven, endlessly attempts to impress rich girl Shayla, Minnie’s character, who asks him to be her date to the debutante ball. After he makes some mistakes on the way due to insecurities, she tells him that she chooses him and they kiss. *Cue the swoons*

Sean recently spoke to J-14 about what it was like to play Steven on TSITP.

“Whatever expectations are put on the character by other people are amazing and I’m so thankful for it,” Sean shares of his character. “But at the end of the day, I have to be truthful to who Steven was for me. I think we all had a little bit of a cheat code on set with Jenny [Han] being the showrunner and being on set every single day. You know, if we had a question we could always go to her and that was amazing, but it really was just about finding who that person is for me.”

