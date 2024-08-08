Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engaged? The couple have sparked engagement rumors after the songstress posted an Instagram Stories which may have hinted at a sparkly ring on *that* finger.

On August 8, 2024, Selena shared a cute snapshot on her Instagram Stories that’s got fans buzzing about a possible engagement. In the photo, she’s in a chic champagne-colored midi dress, taking a mirror selfie in what looks like a cozy bathroom. Benny is casually lounging in the background, rocking floral pants and a white tank top, barefoot and relaxed.

What’s really catching everyone’s eye is Selena’s choice to cover the fourth finger of her left hand, where engagement rings usually sparkle, with a heart emoji. She captioned the photo, “A night out.” This has led many to wonder if she’s giving us a hint about an engagement!

The timing of Selena’s post is adding fuel to the speculation fire. Earlier this week, the gossip account Deuxmoi shared a “blind item” that many fans think was referring to Selena and Benny.

The post hinted that a “singer-actress” got engaged over the weekend to her boyfriend of a year, describing the proposal taking place at their “usual beach house hang out” with friends. Selena’s Malibu beach house, where she films Selena + Chef and often enjoys time with Benny, fits this description perfectly.

On top of that, Benny has been pretty forthcoming about his plans to marry Selena in the past. In May 2024, the music producer hinted at his plans for the future during an interview with Howard Stern. When the interviewer jokingly predicted marriage for the couple, Benny responded without skipping a beat: “You and me both.”

When asked if he had a ring yet, Benny joked, “I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on!” and laughed, “I gotta get my act together.” Despite his playful remarks, Benny’s admiration for Selena is clear. He described her as his best friend and the person who makes his world feel perfect.

Benny also shared his dreams of starting a family, saying, “I’ve got a lotta god kids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing. I love being around kids.”

While we’re eagerly awaiting official confirmation of their engagement, Selena’s Instagram post definitely has us dreaming of wedding bells!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.