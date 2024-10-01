Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter may have a lot in common — the Disney Channel to pop star pipeline of it all — but are they actually friends? We broke down their relationship, how they met and what they’ve said about one another below:

Are Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter Friends?

The two are definitely friendly, but it’s unclear how close they actually are. However, Selena and Sabrina have both attended one another’s concerts and shows to show out their support!

Most recently, Selena was spotted dancing along to Sabrina’s song “Juno” while attending the Short n’ Sweet Tour show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, September 29. In the clip, the former could be seen shaking her hips and singing along to the song while wearing a sparkly little black dress.

On top of that, the stars also have a common connection: their both besties with Taylor Swift.

How Did Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter Meet?

It’s unclear when or how the two met, exactly, as they have never been spotted out together publicly. However, it’s possible they’re getting closer now thanks to their connection to the “You Belong with Me” singer.

ICYMI, Sabrina was the opening act for much of Taylor’s Era Tour last year, which definitely helped them grow closer — as they often gush over one another in interviews, with the “Espresso” singer calling her one of her “best, best friends.”

“[Taylor’s] just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace,” Sabrina told Variety in August 2024. “She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

As for Selena, her friendship with Taylor goes waaaaay back.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” Selena told KISS FM UK in 2017 about the first time she met Taylor. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

We’re guessing Sabrina and Selena’s close proximity to Taylor has definitely helped blossom their own friendship. Now, we just need a photo of the two Disney star-turned-pop girlies together.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.