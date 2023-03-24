In news that literally no one saw coming, fans are speculating that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez might just be more than friends. A now-viral TikTok is reporting that the One Direction singer and the former Disney Channel star were on what appeared to be a romantic outing in New York City shared on Thursday, March 23.

The TikTok user is recounting a story from her friend, who allegedly works a restaurant in which Zayn, 30, and Selena, 30, dined together.

“Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them,” an unconfirmed text message from this apparent friend read. “Everyone’s out here feeling bad for Selena meanwhile she’s with Gigi [Hadid’s] baby daddy.”

Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Dating?

It’s unclear what’s really going on between Selena and Zayn since neither of them have spoken out about the rumored romance. However, they both follow each other on Instagram.

Reps for Selena and Zayn did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Is Selena Gomez Single?

News of the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s reported fling with the “Pillowtalk” singer comes months after Life & Style confirmed in January that Selena was dating The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the stars were keeping things “very casual and low-key.”

The insider went on to say that Selena and Drew were “having a lot of fun together” amid their romance. “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” the source shared.

When it comes to talking about her relationship status, the actress had no problem declaring her single status in 2020.

“I am single and I‘m totally cool with that,” she gushed to New! Magazine at the time. “There are a lot of positives to being single and it’s about enjoying them when you’re in that stage of life.”

Is Zayn Malik Single?

The British singer is also one to keep his relationship out of the public eye. Previously he and model Gigi were in a longterm on-and-off relationship until their final split in October 2021, which occurred following an alleged altercation with the Next in Fashion host’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

While they were together, the former flames welcomed a baby girl, Khai, in September 2020.

“I spend a lot of time with my little girl and missus,” Zayn shared during an interview with The Zach Sang Show in March 2021, gushing over dad life. “We hang out a lot together.”

