Shawn Mendes just opened up about where he stands with now-ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello — and how he dealt with their public breakup.

The 26-year-old singer appeared on the latest podcast episode of “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” where he revealed how “brutal” the experience of dating in the public eye was for the now-exes.

“Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other,” he revealed, “because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on [your relationship], it’s so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it, and to desire it because people desire it, or to hate it because people hate it, and it’s just human.”

Later on during the interview, Jay asked specifically how Shawn and Camila protected their relationship against the public eye.

“For me and for us, I think immense honesty, just like over-communication,” he explained. “You know, like, ‘I felt this way when I was doing this interview, and I said this thing, and I felt weird, and I’m sorry if it came off like that. You know, I love you’ and … it just immediately cuts through any type of assumption that I could make or she could make from anything.”

“And, you know, we’re both amazing at that,” he noted. “I’ll be the first to text her. She’ll be the first to text me. And we just, as long as we’re good, we’re good. All the noise is just noise, and that’s been a huge part of it.”

As for whether he listens to the news about his love life now — especially as it revolves around his rumored love triangle with his ex and Sabrina Carpenter — it looks like a no.

“If I’m being completely honest, I don’t really go on social media anymore,” he confessed. “I don’t really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it’s just, it’s honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I’ve become pretty strict on, on that part of it, you know, but it is, it’s crazy, man. This is not a movie.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.